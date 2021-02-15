Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,828 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of CDK Global worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $51.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65. CDK Global, Inc. has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

