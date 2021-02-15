Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,233 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Old Republic International worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Old Republic International by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,579,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,300,000 after purchasing an additional 419,564 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,009,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,571,000 after acquiring an additional 479,283 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 43.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,616,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,065 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 132.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,295,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,001,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,448,000 after acquiring an additional 96,595 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

ORI opened at $19.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $26,966.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at $26,966.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,994 shares of company stock valued at $36,584. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

