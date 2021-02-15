Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,056 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of AGCO worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AGCO in the third quarter worth $1,252,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in AGCO by 4.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in AGCO by 468.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 21,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AGCO by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO opened at $118.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $124.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.71.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, CEO Martin Richenhagen sold 111,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $10,518,155.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,822,290.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $186,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,318.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,573 shares of company stock worth $19,944,793. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AGCO from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

