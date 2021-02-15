Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,429 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 55,831 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

CLF opened at $16.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

