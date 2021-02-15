Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,682,000 after buying an additional 25,168 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 256,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,686,000 after buying an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 19,603.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 34,110 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 30,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $73.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.64. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $81.08.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.31.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

