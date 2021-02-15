Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.39 Million Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of EastGroup Properties worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $146.38 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $153.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.33.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

