Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,214 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WH. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WH. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

In other news, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $91,671.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $1,428,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WH opened at $60.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.42, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

