Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $119.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.51. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.87 million. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.