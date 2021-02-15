Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,778 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of TCF Financial worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,756 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,460,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,831,000 after purchasing an additional 332,170 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,772,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,409,000 after purchasing an additional 76,057 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,944,000 after purchasing an additional 244,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,603,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,453,000 after purchasing an additional 103,520 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $887,338.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCF Financial stock opened at $42.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $44.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.79.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

TCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

