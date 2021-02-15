Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,398 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of National Instruments worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NATI opened at $46.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

In other National Instruments news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,441.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.