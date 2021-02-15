Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Oshkosh worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Oshkosh by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $1,235,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $6,358,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Oshkosh by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,680 shares of company stock worth $3,255,524 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $99.12 on Monday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $99.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

