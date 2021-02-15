Texas Permanent School Fund Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,047 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Brunswick worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BC. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 171.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 865,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,975,000 after purchasing an additional 546,124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick by 27.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,872,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,327,000 after purchasing an additional 401,779 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $30,554,000. AJO LP lifted its position in Brunswick by 41.1% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 784,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,208,000 after purchasing an additional 228,341 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter worth $8,221,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick stock opened at $91.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.