Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.08 Million Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,492 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Capri worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth about $26,376,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth about $25,635,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth about $12,058,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth about $9,963,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $21,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capri from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $46.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.09.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.