Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.16 Million Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,320 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,241 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB stock opened at $71.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.91. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PB. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

