Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,258 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 166,397 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $8,971,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,794 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 35,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Shares of EOG opened at $61.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $77.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

