Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,262 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 750.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,420,000 after buying an additional 2,677,845 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 275.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after buying an additional 1,467,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after buying an additional 1,462,566 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 126.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,915,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,623,000 after buying an additional 1,068,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after buying an additional 783,163 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $14.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

