Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 154.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WEC opened at $83.05 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.47 and a 200 day moving average of $94.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

