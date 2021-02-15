Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,446,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,285,000 after purchasing an additional 309,187 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,217,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,361,000 after purchasing an additional 282,135 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,035,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,540 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,248,000 after purchasing an additional 176,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,271,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,803,000 after purchasing an additional 506,113 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $63.93 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.02.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

