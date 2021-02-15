Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,059 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Mattel worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 837,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 53,442 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1,807.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 6,918.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,283,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,961 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAT opened at $18.71 on Monday. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,871.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $17.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.26.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

