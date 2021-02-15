Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Haemonetics worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Haemonetics by 531.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Haemonetics by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $362,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAE opened at $134.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.44. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.41 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.29 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

