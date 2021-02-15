Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $1,145,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,565 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $200,617.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $127,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,109 shares of company stock worth $3,643,536 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $144.57 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $157.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 2.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.44.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

