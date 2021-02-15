Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,094 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 118.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after buying an additional 314,092 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 91.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 26,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Schlumberger by 61.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 61,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Schlumberger by 11.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 117,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,981 shares of company stock worth $749,991. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HSBC downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Shares of SLB opened at $26.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.