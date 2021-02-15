Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 10,510 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,510 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of American Financial Group worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,073,000 after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in American Financial Group by 90.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Financial Group news, VP Vito C. Peraino bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.39 per share, for a total transaction of $240,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 77,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,720.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $108.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.90. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $113.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.20%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

