Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 10,616 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,616 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 70.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 498.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $46.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.60.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,056 shares of company stock valued at $3,326,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

