Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 11,775 Shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of CoreLogic worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLGX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in CoreLogic in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in CoreLogic by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CoreLogic in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CLGX. Wolfe Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.45.

NYSE CLGX opened at $81.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.85. CoreLogic, Inc. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

