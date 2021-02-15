Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 15,230 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,230 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Stericycle worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in Stericycle by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 783,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,436,000 after purchasing an additional 340,210 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in Stericycle by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 245,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 69,124 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Stericycle by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 845,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,337,000 after purchasing an additional 57,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,445,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $69.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

