Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 18,527 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,527 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of First American Financial worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,662,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,616,000 after buying an additional 204,152 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 51,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $56.91 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.63.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. Research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

