Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 18,527 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,527 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Jabil worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 381,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,155,000 after purchasing an additional 223,043 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $44.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Jabil’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,384,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 8,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $337,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,468 shares in the company, valued at $9,778,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,236 shares of company stock worth $5,453,057. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

