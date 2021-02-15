Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,061 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after acquiring an additional 360,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,003,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWK stock opened at $175.57 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWK. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.36.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $126,661.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,594.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

