Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 20,807 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,807 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Kohl’s worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

NYSE KSS opened at $50.08 on Monday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.86.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

