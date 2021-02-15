Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,335 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,402 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $343,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $331,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,623 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,046,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $181.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.45. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.57.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

