Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,316 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $415,879.20. Insiders have sold a total of 193,324 shares of company stock valued at $18,291,785 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLL opened at $89.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.58.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

