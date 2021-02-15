Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,398 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 51,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,124.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,958 shares of company stock worth $12,716,665. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $89.40 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

