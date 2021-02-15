Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,626 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in PACCAR by 6,866.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,380,000 after purchasing an additional 395,114 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,526,000 after purchasing an additional 348,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $98.00 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.27.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,540.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

