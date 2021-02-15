Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 50,637 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,637 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Exelixis worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 445,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after buying an additional 116,862 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 754,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after buying an additional 54,657 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 573.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 90,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 113,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $1,435,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,546,724 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.