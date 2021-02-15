Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,567 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of TopBuild worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

Shares of BLD opened at $221.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.29. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $224.89.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.