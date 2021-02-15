Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,719 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Silicon Laboratories worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 14.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLAB opened at $154.34 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 514.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $50,141.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,948 shares of company stock worth $973,435. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.70.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

