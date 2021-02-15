Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,818 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 67,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 193,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,297,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

NYSE PEG opened at $58.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.61. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

