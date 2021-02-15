Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,285 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Polaris worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,909,000. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Polaris by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 346,393 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Polaris by 5,900.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after acquiring an additional 214,653 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Polaris by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,247,000 after acquiring an additional 196,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PII. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,615,578 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $122.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.24 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

