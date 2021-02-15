Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,382 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

NYSE ADM opened at $55.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.56. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.