Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,580 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Science Applications International worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $96.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

