Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 9,619 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,619 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Post worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post by 747.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,162 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

Shares of POST opened at $100.00 on Monday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3,332.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

