Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 9,808 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,808 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $50.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

