Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,723 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $44.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $44.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

