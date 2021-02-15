Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,431 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,901 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the airline’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the airline’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $981,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $51.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

