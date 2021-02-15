Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $4,038,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,185.88, for a total value of $877,551.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $1,146.65 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,297.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,209.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,182.55.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $14.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Oppenheimer began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,323.71.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.