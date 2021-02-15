Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,196 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCK opened at $182.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.92.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.