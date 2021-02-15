Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 38,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $249.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.38 and a 12 month high of $268.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.28. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $994,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,270.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.03, for a total transaction of $1,722,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,952 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,515. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

