Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.31% of Texas Roadhouse worth $17,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2,206.8% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 17,103 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,864 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $86.44 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.39. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

