THB Asset Management Boosts Stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

THB Asset Management lifted its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management owned 0.42% of Heritage Financial worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Heritage Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,733 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 314,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 100,320 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Heritage Financial stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $853.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00. Heritage Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

